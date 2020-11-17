Advertisement

Illinois boy, 4, reunited with parents after stolen vehicle prompted Amber Alert

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CNN) - Illinois authorities have canceled an Amber Alert after a 4-year-old boy was found safe.

Illinois State Police said Liam Barbarasa was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview when his father went inside the convenience store and left him sleeping in the back of a minivan.

Investigators believe a person jumped in the vehicle and drove it away with the child inside.

The boy was found safe in Chicago four hours later and was taken to a hospital to get checked out by doctors.

Liam’s aunt Lydia Hah said the family was relieved after learning the boy was found.

“We’re just so grateful that after four hours of him missing, we were able to finally get the news that he is safe,” Hah said. “We’re just so thankful to everybody. We had people searching in their cars near the area where the car was spotted. We’re just filled with gratitude to everybody for the prayers.”

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council approves giving land back to Native American community
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
Rapid City Area Schools moves all students to level 3

Latest News

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
Parking meters installed in July line the streets of Downtown Rapid City.
Half-priced parking offered in Downtown Rapid City on Saturdays during holidays
An lllinois boy was found hours after police said someone drove away in a vehicle he was...
Illinois boy found safe after hours-long search
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens