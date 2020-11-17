Advertisement

Governor’s Mansion Fence projects continues apace

The roughly ten foot tall fence in Pierre is well on its way to completion for the timeline set for before the end of the year.
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced back in August that they would be building a fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Pierre.

Now, that fence is well on it’s way to completion after construction began just a few weeks ago. It is part of a broader effort to “harden” security in and around the Capitol Complex.

When it was first announced, it came as a bit of a surprise to many Pierre area residents.

“Governors in the past often times would be sitting on the patio and would see someone walking by and they’ll get off the patio and wave to the person and the person would come sit down and have a glass of water and chat with the Governor.” said John Moisan, long time Fort Pierre resident, and retired employee of the Bureau of Administration.

“We used to play football and there were apple trees on the site so we would go get apples, we counted it as another playground.” said State Rep. Mike Weisgram (R-Fort Pierre).

However, as the years have evolved, so have the security needs.

The overall cost for the fence sits at just about $462,000. The contractor is Dakota First Enterprise, a Fort Pierre based construction firm.

The Governor’s office has also stated that a substantial amount of the funding for the fence would come from private donors. It is unclear exactly how much.

Despite disappointment, many Pierre residents seem to understand the sentiment, now that the groundwork is being laid, and given this Governor’s national profile.

“We as South Dakotans need to be aware of the threats that are out there, and as they get more intense, we need to react accordingly.” said Moisan.

The project is supposed to be completed sometime before the end of the year.

Most Read

A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council approves giving land back to Native American community
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
Rapid City Area Schools moves all students to level 3

Latest News

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council approves giving land back to Native American community
United Way of the Black Hills
United Way of the Black Hills is hoping for your generous donations to benefit nonprofits
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
Rapid City Area Schools moves all students to level 3
Real estate update in the Black Hills
Real Estate in Rapid City " Sellers Market"