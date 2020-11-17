Advertisement

A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring much warmer temperatures to the area today and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s both days, with some 70s possible toward the Badlands.

Another high wind event will be possible tonight over the Black Hills. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible - maybe not as intense as the last event, but something that bears watching.

Cooler temperatures return later this week and weekend along with some isolated rain or snow showers late Friday and Saturday.

First call on Thanksgiving week is for generally warmer and drier than normal weather, at least through Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain...
Rapid City Council approves giving land back to Native American community
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
Rapid City Area Schools moves all students to level 3

Latest News

A warmer day on tap
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns
Warming Up
Warm up kicks off Monday
A little warmer
A windy Saturday leads to a pleasant Sunday