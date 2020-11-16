The owners of a unique business say their opening weekend went better than expected.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of people came out to the grand opening of Press Start Bar and Grill over the weekend and even though their capacity was limited, owners Marc and Michael Linn say it exceeded their expectations.

Michael says after losing Chuck-E-Cheese, kids lost a place to have fun, but he says Press Start has given it back to the community.

One challenge the brothers faced was the fact they have never run the restaurant side of a business and was a great learning opportunity.

“People really I think were looking for an escape and so we saw numbers that blew us away," says Michael. “We didn’t realize just how hungry Rapid Citians and the Black Hills area was hungry for something like this where they could just get out and laugh a little bit and have some great food.”

Michael says even though you couldn’t see the smiles due to mask, you could hear the joy in the air.

