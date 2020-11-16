Advertisement

Sioux Falls council to reconsider mask mandate

Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting
Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Sioux Falls council members who pushed for a coronavirus mask mandate that failed to pass last week plan to give it another try as the state continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19.

The mask ordinance is on the agenda for the City Council meeting Nov. 17, as well as one that would place limits on the number of people allowed in local businesses.

The mask ordinance is largely similar to the one that was voted down by Mayor Paul TenHaken following a 4-4 tie on Nov. 10.

And the second ordinance would place restrictions on businesses similar to those that were in place in May before they were repealed, the Argus Leader reported.

Businesses with food or alcohol licenses are allowed to have any number of patrons, as long as groups no larger than six adults are spaced 6 feet apart or have a maximum of 10 patrons, whichever is greater.

Movie theaters, concert halls, gyms and other venues are limited to 50% of their maximum occupancy or a maximum of 10 patrons, whichever is greater.

The COVID Tracking Project said Sunday there were nearly 2,062 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita. One in every 86 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
Trump wins N. Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes

Latest News

Ambassador program is looking to increase their budget for 2021.
Downtown ambassador program wants to make a return in 2021
Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment sees huge increase in COVID-19 Testing.
Rapid City hosts free COVID-19 testing event
Active cases reached are down Monday, decreasing by 1,221 to 18,139.
Active COVID-19 cases down in South Dakota; Officials report 897 new cases on Monday
SD Game Fish and Parks KEVN
Robling appointed new SD Game, Fish and Parks interim secretary