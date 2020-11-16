Advertisement

New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level

A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scottland Hills, 120 acres secluded in a forest in the middle of Rapid City, now home to 34 lots costing between ninety-two thousand to one million dollars.

Dream Design is working with the fire department and the City of Rapid City on doing fuel mitigation to keep the area safe.

Due to its unique area, the company is seeing a lot of people in the health care industry looking to buy due to its proximity to medical facilities and also people looking to move back to Rapid City.

“Scotland Hills is an amazing project, it’s one that’s just been a pleasure to be apart of you don’t get to work on a project like that, that often. It was in a beautiful property located right in the middle of Rapid City," says Kyle Treloar from Dream Design International.

Infrastructure and building permits will be issued for the homes by July first.

