Masks not required for Custer School District students starting Monday

Construction continues at Hermosa elementary and middle school.
Construction continues at Hermosa elementary and middle school.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students in the Custer School District are allowed to be in their classrooms without masks as of Nov. 16.

This announcement came from Superintendent Mark Naugle, who said the Custer School District Board of Education moved the district to Category 1 during its Nov. 9 meeting. While masks aren’t required, they’re highly recommended.

As of last Friday, five new elementary students tested positive for COVID-19. In Hermosa, one student and one staff member tested positive, and in Custer High School, two new students and one staff member tested positive, according to Naugle.

The school board also adjusted its close contact plan for students.

Students who have close contact with an infected person can continue to go to school. However, that person must wear a mask and have daily wellness checks for 10 days.

Anyone who tests positive must quarantine for 10 days and cannot attend school.

The close contact rules for at home infections were unchanged.

“These individuals would continue to quarantine for 10 days, starting after the infectious period has passed,” the operations plan says. “The infectious period is typically 10 days but may be up to 20 days depending on the severity of the illness. Please refer to the Department of Health guidance for confirmation of release from isolation.”

