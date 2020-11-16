Advertisement

Forbes ranks South Dakota riskiest state to visit

A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.
A map of the hottest of the Covid-19 hot spots published in the Forbes article.(HARVARD GLOBAL HEALTH INSTITUTE/BROWN SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH, via Forbes)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new report from Forbes says South Dakota is the riskiest state in the country to visit based on the current level of coronavirus spread in the state.

The business magazine published a list of 10 riskiest states to visit this weekend. The article noted South Dakota’s “staggering” infection rate of 154.5 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on a rolling weekly average, citing the Harvard-Brown risk-assessment tool.

“South Dakota’s risk level is more than 500% above that threshold, a breathtaking failure to manage the crisis,” the article stated, referencing the Harvard-Brown “tipping point” threshold of 25 new cases per 100,000 people.

The article also noted South Dakota’s high test-positivity rate, as well as the state’s lack of any sort of mask mandate.

Many other states from the Upper Midwest also made the list. North Dakota was second, Iowa was third, and Minnesota was eighth.

MORE: Read Forbes' full article here.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
Trump wins N. Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes
Many gathered at the opening weekend of Press Start.
Opening weekend smashes Press Start Bar arcade’s expectations

Latest News

Active cases reached are down Monday, decreasing by 1,221 to 18,139.
Active COVID-19 cases down in South Dakota; Officials report 897 new cases on Monday
SD Game Fish and Parks KEVN
Robling appointed new SD Game, Fish and Parks interim secretary
Construction continues at Hermosa elementary and middle school.
Masks not required for Custer School District students starting Monday
Marcin Garbacz
After laundering more than $260K, former priest asked to repay Rapid City Diocese