Advertisement

Baby Yoda catches a ride on SpaceX flight to International Space Station

‘The child’ is the mission’s zero-gravity indicator
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The four astronauts on their way to the International Space Station brought a little buddy along with them into orbit.

Baby Yoda can be seen floating around the SpaceX Dragon capsule when NASA TV switches to the crew cabin.

It began floating as soon as NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency reached orbit, following last night’s launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“The Child,” commonly known as Baby Yoda, is a character from the Disney Plus Star Wars show “The Mandalorian.”

The plush toy continues a tradition of astronauts bringing a zero-gravity indicator with them on their flights. It originally began on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Previous SpaceX flights included a sparkly dinosaur and an earth-shaped stuffed toy.

The SpaceX crew will arrive at the ISS late Monday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1,000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
Trump wins N. Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes
Many gathered at the opening weekend of Press Start.
Opening weekend smashes Press Start Bar arcade’s expectations

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq
In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, French soldiers patrol at Gare du Nord train station in...
Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train
The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign stop at Peachtree Dekalb Airport on Monday, Nov. 2,...
Perdue declines runoff debates against Ossoff in Georgia
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff