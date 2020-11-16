Advertisement

After laundering more than $260K, former priest asked to repay Rapid City Diocese

Marcin Garbacz
Marcin Garbacz(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former Rapid City priest is being asked to pay almost $260,000 after he was convicted of stealing from three parishes in the diocese.

On Nov. 14, Marcin Garbacz was in federal court for his restitution hearing.

Garbacz was convicted last March of wire fraud, money laundering and transporting money stolen from Rapid City parishes, and filing a false tax return.

The Diocese of Rapid City and the United States Attorneys office asked Garbacz to pay $259,696.19 to the parishes.

Internal Revenue Service Agent Bryan Pickens says, “the hardworking people of the Catholic Church deserve their money back."

The Diocese requested the money be split evenly between St. Therese Catholic Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Cathedral of our Lady of Perpetual Help.

In addition to paying back the parishes, the IRS is requesting Garbacz pay an additional $40,000 for not declaring the stolen money on his 2018 tax return.

