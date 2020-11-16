Advertisement

A warmer day on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 16, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s across the area.

Warmer air will filter in Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the 50s to 60s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week where many will be in the 60s and some could flirt with 70°. Thursday will be comfortable, but not as warm with highs in the 50s for many. 40s roll in by Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday with a shower or two possible. Plenty of clouds linger Saturday, before sunshine returns Sunday.

A slight warm up is possible again by early next week, but as of now Thanksgiving looks to be near average temperature-wise (highs in the 40s). We will keep a close eye on the forecast and talk about if any changes are made to the forecast.

