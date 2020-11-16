Advertisement

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the area this week. This means dry weather with warmer than normal temperatures. Widespread 60s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few 70s south and east of Rapid City Wednesday afternoon.

The ridge will slide east later this week, causing temperatures to fall a bit. A system will blow through this weekend, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures with perhaps isolated rain and snow showers Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
A new housing project that is incorporating nature.
New housing development in Rapid City takes the outdoors to a unique level
Food Network has countless cooking competitions where chefs can not only win money but they...
Rapid City chef donates $1000 from winning Guy’s Grocery Games
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
Trump wins N. Carolina, hits 232 electoral votes
Many gathered at the opening weekend of Press Start.
The owners of a unique business say their opening weekend went better than expected.

Latest News

Warming Up
Warm up kicks off Monday
A little warmer
A windy Saturday leads to a pleasant Sunday
Windy
A Windy Start to the Weekend
Windy start to the weekend
Windy start to the weekend