Winter Marketplace helps local businesses this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crowds gathered at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Saturday for the third annual Winter Marketplace pop up.

More than 100 local businesses popped their shops up to showcase products so people can get a head start on their holiday shopping.

This event started as a place for small business owners to meet with the community.

“I think these events are really important for our community because one it does support a support a small business, a local person," says organizer Rachelle White. "You know if you see all these tables behind me, these are local individuals who work hard trying to make extra money and I think it’s so important because a small purchase with a small business it could definitely be life-changing for them.”

Owner of Live for Creations Neha Hockenbary couldn’t agree more, she says this event is especially important in the time of COVID-19.

Hockenbary’s business has been hurt by the virus, says she had more than ten events canceled this year and when it comes to her online shop she says it’s hard to get traffic.

“When you buy from a corporation, you’re buying another CEO’s dream house," says Hockenbary. "When you shop local you really are helping out a family, put their kids through dance, put their kids through gymnastics, put food on the table. Buying local is just so much more important than buying from a corporation.”

The next pop-up is scheduled for December 19th at the fairgrounds in Rapid City and they do have vendor space available. You can email Rachelle white at rwhiteevents@gmail.com or head to her website here.

