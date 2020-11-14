Advertisement

Two Bit Springs Fire burned 10 acres

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Great Plains Fire Information says, as of 8 am on Saturday, the Two Bit Spring Fire near Deadwood is 60% contained.

The fire was reported Friday at 7:47 pm two miles south of Deadwood and east for Strawberry Hill.

Ten acres are reportedly burned, and local, state, and federal resources are being used.

We will continue to update the story as more information is released.

