Two Bit Springs Fire burned 10 acres

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Great Plains Fire Information says, as of 8 am on Saturday, the Two Bit Spring Fire near Deadwood is 60% contained.

The fire was reported Friday at 7:47 pm two miles south of Deadwood and east for Strawberry Hill.

Ten acres are reportedly burned, and local, state, and federal resources are being used.

Ten acre fire burning near Deadwood and Strawberry Hill. (Justin from Burst)

