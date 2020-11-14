The “90% Challenge” in Sturgis is back

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As holiday decorations go up, many people start to check off items on their gift list.

And in Sturgis, the 90% Challenge is back where people are encouraged to complete 90% of their holiday shopping in town or spend 90% of their budget at local shops and businesses.

Richelle Bruch came up with the idea last year and decided to bring it back because it had good momentum.

Bruch hopes other towns take part in this challenge.

“The pandemic. It wiped out a lot of small businesses. And our small businesses are the heartbeat of our small towns of our cities. They keep us going. I preached it last year, and I’ll preach it again; they’re the ones that fund are kids little leagues. Their the ones that fund the church organizations bake sales. You know we need that, or we don’t have a small town anymore,” says Bruch.

Bruch says the community can join in on the fun by posting to social media with the #90percentchallenge

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.