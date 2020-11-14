Advertisement

The “90% Challenge” in Sturgis is back

Shopping local is more important than ever this year.
The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.
The 90% Challenge in Sturgis is back.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As holiday decorations go up, many people start to check off items on their gift list.

And in Sturgis, the 90% Challenge is back where people are encouraged to complete 90% of their holiday shopping in town or spend 90% of their budget at local shops and businesses.

Richelle Bruch came up with the idea last year and decided to bring it back because it had good momentum.

Bruch hopes other towns take part in this challenge.

“The pandemic. It wiped out a lot of small businesses. And our small businesses are the heartbeat of our small towns of our cities. They keep us going. I preached it last year, and I’ll preach it again; they’re the ones that fund are kids little leagues. Their the ones that fund the church organizations bake sales. You know we need that, or we don’t have a small town anymore,” says Bruch.

Bruch says the community can join in on the fun by posting to social media with the #90percentchallenge

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twitter blocks South Dakota Republican Party
The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one
Justin Cronin
Former South Dakota lawmaker dies at age 40
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Maserati reported speeding at 147 mph just before fatal I-90 crash
A few of the new arcade games up top.
Local bar arcade presses start on a new level

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
Locals express how they feel about the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
Crowds gather at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Winter Marketplace helps local businesses this holiday season
South Dakota reports more than 50 new COVID deaths
Officials report record 53 COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Saturday
Ten acre fire burning near Deadwood and Strawberry Hill.
Two Bit Springs Fire burned 10 acres