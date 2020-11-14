Advertisement

Keeping your family safe this Thanksgiving

It’s important to take precautions this holiday season.
Celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic.
Celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic.(CNN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re planning to celebrate Thanksgiving with your family this year, a medical expert says it’s a good idea to quarantine for ten to fourteen days before spending time with family. That means quarantining now.

“Especially family members that are more vulnerable. Older family members or family members with chronic medical conditions. And then if you have kids coming home from college that can’t quarantine, then grandparents should probably stay away this Thanksgiving,” says Dr. Nancy Babbitt from Creekside Medical Clinic.

If you don’t know if a family member has COVID-19, you could be at risk for getting the virus.

“So the key is to be absolutely certain that no one is carrying the virus before they sit down at your table. If there is any question or risk, they should not be at your table,” says Babbitt.

When it comes to serving food, Babbitt says it doesn’t matter how you serve it this year.

“People will get infected because it’s transmitted from respiratory droplets from one person to another. So it does not matter whether it’s a buffet at home or a dinner spread on the table. The key is to not have anyone that has had exposure sit down at the table; otherwise, you have to have a very small gathering this Thanksgiving,” says Babbitt.

And if people don’t take the right precautions this Thanksgiving, Babbitt believes we could see a spike in cases.

“If people are not safe and careful about being together with people that are carriers of the coronavirus or becoming infected with the coronavirus, then we will see a spike. But if everyone uses the smart guidelines that have been offered, we shouldn’t see a spike,” says Babbitt.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one
Twitter blocks South Dakota Republican Party
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
Dead man found by Rapid Creek Thursday morning
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Maserati reported speeding at 147 mph just before fatal I-90 crash
Monument Health
Influx of COVID-19 patients, lack of staff causes elderly wait longer for discharge

Latest News

A few of the new arcade games up top.
Local bar arcade presses start on a new level
Crews are getting the ice ready for the upcoming season.
Crews at the Civic Center are getting the ice ready for the Rapid City Rush
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,00 to three local parishes.
Trial Continues for Former Rapid City Priest Marcin Garbacz
Marcin Garbacz, a former Catholic priest in the Rapid City Diocese, expected to pay back almost...
Former Rapid City Priest Expected to pay back over $259,000 to Local parishes