A Windy Start to the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High Wind Warnings are already in effect for southern Campbell County for strong SW winds 34-45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the northern and central Hills 6 PM tonight until 2 AM MST Saturday for strong SW winds with gusts up to 60 mph also possible. A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory will begin for the Northern Plains and eastern Pennington County from Saturday 9 AM until Saturday 8 PM MST with strong NW winds expected to increase behind a cold front that is moving through tonight. Damage to trees and roofs will be possible. Power outages are not out of the question. Blowing dust could also reduce visibilities quickly tonight and tomorrow on the roads, so use caution outdoors.

Winds will taper off into Sunday, and the clouds will move off well east of us. Drier Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Still slightly breezy. Monday the 50s return and staying dry, mostly sunny skies with a high of 51. Warming up into Tuesday and Wednesday with the low 60s re-entering the 7 day forecast and weather should remain quiet for much of next week. Keeping our eyes on Friday with another round of rain and snow possible, but right now confidence is low being a week away. Confidence is high however on a nice warm up Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with a ridge of high pressure building into the area. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Heading into the week of Thanksgiving, still seeing temperatures near average, which would put us in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.