Youth City Council pushes for land swap resolution to occur

The Youth Council called for the Common Council to move forward
City of Rapid City and Rapid City Indian Lands Project working to restore land.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week, the Rapid City Council voted to delay a resolution that would return part of the 1,200 acres from the Indian Boarding School to Native Americans, because many of the council members wanted more time to gather information.

But the Rapid City Youth City Council has pushed back, and called for the Common Council to take the next steps needed to pass the resolution.

The Rapid City Youth City Council provides an opportunity for communication between the Rapid City Council and the younger generation in community and encourages civic engagement and leadership in the area.

The Youth Council released a statement, where they voiced their disappointment in the Common Council not acting “decisively on this matter.”

One youth council member thinks this agreement is important because it would help built trust in the community.

“This is our history-- this is all of our histories-- and we want to actively make Rapid City a better place for everybody to live, grow up in, and raise their families in,” said Rylan Barnett, a member of the Rapid City Youth City Council.

If passed, the resolution would return some of the 1,200 acres, currently valued at $20 million, to the Native American communities. The next steps moving forward would be to solidify a plan.

“From what we understood about the resolution it’s kind of they’re promising to make a plan, to take action on this,” said Hannah Churchill, a member of the Rapid City Youth City Council. “We’re hoping they [the Rapid City Council] move forward on this and start making a plan as how they want it to go moving forward.”

The resolution will be up again at the City Council this Monday.

