Warmer Today; High Winds on Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunshine can be expected today with milder temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Brisk winds will develop over northeast Wyoming and the northern Hills.

A strong cold front moves through tonight and Saturday. Moisture will be scant, with just a few isolated rain or snow showers possible, but strong gusty winds will be a major story. High Wind Watches and Warnings are already in effect: many areas could see winds gust to 60 miles per hour!

Sunday should be a cool, calmer day then a warmer weather pattern arrives next week as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the northern plains. Highs in the 60s are possible by midweek!

