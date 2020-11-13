Advertisement

Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of an infant who tested positive for heroin.(San Angelo Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died.

San Angelo police said Thursday that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police say officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Later that day she was taken to Cook Children’s, where she was on life support until she was pronounced dead.

Two-Month-Old Injured Heroin-Positive Infant Dies Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed...

Posted by San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
Dead man found by Rapid Creek Thursday morning
Twitter blocks South Dakota Republican Party
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Maserati reported speeding at 147 mph just before fatal I-90 crash
The first two bison calves were born this week at Custer State Park.
Bison attacks woman in Custer State Park Wednesday

Latest News

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in Conn. veterans hospital blast
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Hurricane Center: An Iota could follow Eta’s deadly path
Teachers who have face-to-face interactions with their students are worried about their risks...
Worries about virus safety stresses teachers at in-person schools