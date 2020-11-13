Advertisement

Officials: 2 die in explosion at Connecticut VA hospital

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials say two have died in explosion in a maintenance area of a veterans hospital in Connecticut.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.

State and federal investigators are responding to the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said in a text message to The Associated Press. He cited “an explosion type incident” with "serious injuries.

The television station WTNH reported that smoke could be seen rising from the building.

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

State police said they were sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

Charlie Grady, an FBI spokesperson in New Haven, said state police are leading the investigation. “The FBI will assist Connecticut State Police as needed,” he said.

