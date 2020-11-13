Advertisement

RCPD arrest man after shooting incident involving stolen firearms

By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man was placed under arrest after shooting someone with a stolen firearm in Rapid City.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police determined 39-year-old Casey Brasgalla of Rapid City shot a man after a gunfight. Police heard from reports gunshots were heard in the area.

Police found the wounded man on the driveway of a residence on the 200 block of Adams Street. He was sent to the hospital for treatment. Police found a handgun on this man.

Brasgalla was in the home. Police discovered and identified him as he was attempting to exit the residence. The gun that shot the man was inside, and police determined it was stolen.

Police determined after interviewing Brasgalla. Police learned that a sawed-off shotgun and several drug items were located in the house.

Brasgalla was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled weapon, possession of stolen firearms, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

