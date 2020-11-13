Advertisement

Rapid City loosly enforces manadatory mask rule in city buildings

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender held a press conference Monday in response to the increase in...
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender held a press conference Monday in response to the increase in coronavirus cases... where he issued a mask mandate for city buildings. During KOTA’s Facebook live stream, citizens of Rapid City gave their opinion on the Mayor’s decision.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 cases are soaring in South Dakota, so it’s no wonder that the mask mandate in Rapid City municipal buildings is still in effect.

But the Police Department says officers are not enforcing it.

Last month the mayor said all those who visit buildings owned by the city will be required to wear a mask, and those without masks could even be refused services.

But KOTA Territory News spoke with the Rapid City Police Department. They say it’s more of a request than a rule.

There is a City rule requiring people to wear masks, but police are not taking a part of that enforcement action," Lieutenant Mark Eisenbraun said. "Who is enforcing it then? Nobody right now. It’s kind of a request, a mask request.”

Some who entered city-owned buildings downtown on Thursday were wearing masks. Others were not.

