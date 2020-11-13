Preparations underway for 10th Feeding South Dakota Turkey Giveaway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Feeding South Dakota is preparing for its 10th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

Shawn Burke, development associate for Feeding South Dakota, says they are well prepared for the Nov. 21 distribution.

" We have 1,000 turkey dinners prepared so people can come up in a car and let us know if it’s one family or two, so we are doing no more than two per vehicle, and then they go through the distribution," Burke said, “and we run them through the lines, we have two lines of cars all of the is food set up, 50 people volunteers helping hand it out so you know as long as people can throw it at them it will work fine, I promise.”

Feeding South Dakota’s goal is to provide 2,100 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to those who struggle with hunger in the Pierre, Sioux Falls and Rapid City areas.

Burke Says, this year, the menu will be a traditional Thanksgiving diner, turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing and vegetables.

Dessert will look a little different this year due to a shortage of bulk pies. However, Feeding South Dakota is donating pie filling so South Dakotans can get creative.

Rapid City distribution starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 21 at the Central States Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit Feeding South Dakota’s website.

