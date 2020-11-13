Advertisement

Help those in need warm up by dressing-up a president

By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Want to decorate a statue and help people stay warm at the same time? You can do just that this coming weekend.

For the sixth year in a row, the City of Rapid City is allowing the public to adorn downtown statues of past presidents with winter apparel starting Nov. 15.

Whether its socks, stocking caps, scarves or even masks, you can dress the metallic mannequins in all manner of warm clothes to be picked up by those in need.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says this annual tradition gives these local attractions year-round use.

“No sooner are the items placed that ... as you go around the block and come around, the item’s already been taken," Shoemaker said. "They can be very inexpensive items, but they serve a great need for the individual in the community.”

Nov. 15 also marks the start of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in the City of Presidents, kicking off a week of events hosted by the Hope Center.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one
Blacklite District: "Falling" surges on multiple platforms
Blacklite District’s music surges on multiple platforms
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
Dead man found by Rapid Creek Thursday morning
Twitter blocks South Dakota Republican Party
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say

Latest News

HealthWatch
Health Watch: Importance of a flu shot for your child
Giving back to those in need this holiday season.
The holiday season is approaching, which means people will see the red kettles and hear volunteers ringing the bells
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
Rapid City high school athletes sign letters of intent for college teams
Downtown Spearfish, SD
Spearfish pushes for mask use in new campaign