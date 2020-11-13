Advertisement

Health Watch: Importance of a flu shot for your child

By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the first rays of light touch the horizon on the coronavirus vaccine, there is a lot of talk on vaccine development, safety, and effectiveness. While I do hope and pray that when a vaccine becomes available we hear from the medical and scientific community that yes this vaccine is safe, yes it is effective. For now, all we can do is wait.

There is another respiratory virus that is starting to sweep our nation and arguably causes more pediatric devastation than the coronavirus does and is vaccine-preventable, I’m speaking of course of influenza. Influenza causes around 200 or so death per year in pediatric patients every year and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and the vaccine is safe and its effectiveness varies every year it almost always reduces the length of illness and severity of symptoms. If you have questions about the safety of the vaccine for your child be sure to talk to your pediatrician. Remember at the very least this vaccine can prevent an illness that can be confused for the coronavirus and keep your child out of school for two weeks. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics.">

