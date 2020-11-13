Advertisement

Former Rapid City Priest Expected to pay back over $259,000 to Local parishes

United States Attorneys are requesting over $40,000 to be paid back to the (IRS) Internal Revenue Service
Marcin Garbacz, a former Catholic priest in the Rapid City Diocese, expected to pay back almost $260,000 to local parishes.(KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Former Rapid City Priest Marcin Garbacz was convicted last March of wire fraud, money laundering, transporting stolen money from Rapid City Parishes, and filing a false tax return.

Earlier today at the restitution hearing, the Diocese of Rapid City and the United States attorneys are asking Garbacz to pay $259,096.19 to the Parishes.

Internal Revenue Service agent Bryan Pickens testified at the restitution hearing and says " the hardworking people of the Catholic church deserve their money back".

The Diocese requested the money will be split evenly between St.Therese Catholic church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Cathedral of the lady of Perpetual Help.

In addition to paying back the Parishes, the IRS is requesting Garnacz to pay an additional $46,000 for not declaring the stolen money on his 2018 tax return.

Garbacz attorney Jennifer Albertson says " herself and the defendant both agree to paying back the parishes".

