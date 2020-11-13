Buzz with Bri: These five moms win TikTok

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Station Digital Content Manager Brianna Schreurs looks at fun, trending videos from the internet.

Women mouth lyrics to potential breakup song--and I’m living

This is a girl gang, if I’ve ever seen one.

These five moms have been taking TikTok by storm with their head-bobbing, poorly lip synced try at “the Potential Breakup song.”

Right now, these ladies have over 77 million views and nearly 10.5 million likes.

Obviously as is the case with all things viral, this has set off a chain of amazing memes. So, from brilliant recreations to predicting what kind of shoes they wear, here’s the best examples:

This first one is their daughters reenacting their mom’s performance. Too good.

There is certainly going to be a revival of this song just like we saw with Fleetwood Mac.

Guy makes bops out of mundane tasks

Here are some videos everyone can relate to. These funny, short musicals are spot on.

Commenters are getting freaked out how this 24-year-old knows so much about their lives.

Like, DUDE, who gave you permission to write songs about my life.

This guy is a lo-fi musician from Milwaulkee. He has 45 thousand followers

Grandad Frank authenticity makes me smile

Do you know what ROFLPIMP means?

It means rolling on the floor, peeing in my pants. {My high school debate coach taught me that one} and that’s exactly what I was doing watching these TikToks.

There has been so many tiktok trends I’ve wanted to show you, but I didn’t really want to explain them because I myself didn’t find the words.

However, Grandad Frank has fearlessly dived into those trending dances. And I have to share it with you all.

Quarantining and more time at home hits everyone differently. For one grandad, it’s given him more time to work on his TikTok videos.

In less than three months, this 75-year-old has gained more than 3.8 million followers on TikTok.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.