You can cut your own Christmas tree in South Dakota. Here’s how to get a permit

Tree tags are available from now until Christmas Eve allowing people to cut down their own tree from the Black Hills National Forest. (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:46 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - If you need a sign Christmas is almost here, this might be it. Christmas tree permits from the Black Hills National Forest are now available.

Permits are $10 per tree, plus a $2.50 processing fee. At most, five permits can be purchased by an individual.

“For many families, venturing into a National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer, said.

The permit must be printed and visible as you remove your tree(s) from the Forest. To get a permit online, go here.

Here’s a bonus for fourth graders. Through the Every Kid Outdoors Program, fourth graders can get a FREE Christmas tree permit.

For further details, go here.

