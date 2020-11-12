Advertisement

US posts $284.1 billion budget deficit for October

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits.

The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenues declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared.

The October deficit was almost double the $134.5 billion deficit logged in October 2019. It smashed the previous October record of a $176 billion deficit set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, totaled a record $3.1 trillion, breaking the old mark for an annual deficit of $1.4 trillion set in 2009.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year’s deficit will surpass the 2020 mark, hitting $3.3 trillion.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blacklite District: "Falling" surges on multiple platforms
Blacklite District’s music surges on multiple platforms
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
The Rapid City Police Department is looking at hiring.
Noem recruits out-of-state law enforcement to work in S.D.
The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one
RCPD investigate rollover car crash on Anamosa Street Monday

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in...
Biden tells pope he hopes to work with him
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Key role for Black policy leaders on Biden’s transition team
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: Former Labor Sec. used ‘poor judgment’ in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal