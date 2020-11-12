Advertisement

Unemployment claims down in South Dakota

By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While initial and continued unemployment claims declined in the state, South Dakota unemployment claims are above average levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state received a total of 497 first-time weekly unemployment benefit claims last week, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor’s latest jobs report. This is down 359 from the prior week’s total of 856.

Initial weekly claims reached several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic. In recent months, it has hovered between 300-500, though the last job report it jumped back up to over 800. The state generally received around 200-300 weekly claims prior to the pandemic.

Continued unemployment claims fell by 137 to 3,676. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say a total of $807,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $487,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $324,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $207,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Nationwide, 709,000 people sought unemployment benefits last week.

