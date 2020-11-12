Advertisement

Spearfish School Board keeps High School at level 2, could meet again on Monday

High School currently has 24 active cases but expect 16 of those to be back on Monday
Spearfish High School
Spearfish High School
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The Spearfish School board held an emergency meetingMon. evening to see if the district should the High School to level 3, virtual learning, due to an influx in coronavirus cases.

23 students and one teacher at the high school are currently in self-quarantine with COVID-19 -- but Superintendent Kirk Easton says that 16 of those people should be back on Monday.

Board member, Ryan Niesent brought up a motion to keep the school at level 2 for now and readdress the issue on Monday. If cases remain near the percent required to go to Level 3 -- another school board meeting would be called on Monday night, to see if the switch to virtual learning should be made.

‘You can drive around and see the carloads of kids, no one in a mask they are getting together on the weekends or just weekdays. Families are going out to restaurants and not wearing masks. I have an issue telling our students you can’t be in school when I see what is going on in our community.’ Ryan Niesent, school board member, says

