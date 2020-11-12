Advertisement

Spearfish pushes for mask use in new campaign

Mask Up Spearfish encourages masks
Downtown Spearfish, SD
Downtown Spearfish, SD(KOTA)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Spearfish, Monument Health, Spearfish School District, Black Hills State University, and Visit Spearfish have teamed up for a campaign that is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, called Mask Up Spearfish

While masks are not mandated in Spearfish, Mask Up Spearfish encourages residents and visitors to wear masks in order to keep the city open and healthy.

Mask Up Spearfish also encourages preventative measures recommended by the CDC, like washing your hands, social distancing, staying home if you feel sick, not gathering in large groups, and cleaning commonly touched objects.

The Mayor of Spearfish, Dana Boke said it is important for the City to work with the other organizations because they represent different parts of the Spearfish community. She added the only way to get through this is by working together.

“My heart goes out to people.,” said Boke. “We are in COVID fatigue and I totally get it and we are tired of it, and that is not lost on me in any way. But, in order to get through this, we really have to up our game and practice all the CDC guidelines to protect each other.”

Visit Spearfish is a marketing organization with the goal of attracting visitors to the Northern Hills Town. They work with the city and other groups on Mask Up Spearfish to encourage mask use, and keep tourism up.

Mistie Caldwell, the Executive Director of Visit Spearfish told us over the phone, “We recognize that there is an insurgence in cases of COVID-19. We want people to understand that Spearfish is a safe place to come to and want to make sure it stays that way.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blacklite District: "Falling" surges on multiple platforms
Blacklite District’s music surges on multiple platforms
The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
Twitter blocks South Dakota Republican Party
The Rapid City Police Department is looking at hiring.
Noem recruits out-of-state law enforcement to work in S.D.

Latest News

Tree tags are available from now until Christmas Eve allowing people to cut down their own...
You can cut your own Christmas tree in South Dakota. Here’s how to get a permit
Trump, Noem adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Maserati reported speeding at 147 mph just before fatal I-90 crash
South Dakota health officials reported the state’s highest one-day total for new cases on...
More than new 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday