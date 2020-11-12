Advertisement

Slippery Roads this Morning; Sunny and Chilly Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunshine today but it will still be chilly with highs in the 30s. Very slippery roads this morning due to last night’s snowfall of 1/2″ to 1″ in Rapid City, with 3 1/2″ in Hill City. Road conditions will improve by afternoon.

Warmer air moves in Friday, then a strong Pacific cold front blows through Saturday with gusty winds and clouds. A few isolated rain or snow showers will be possible, mainly in the Hills and in Wyoming.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, then a large, sprawling upper level ridge of high pressure promises unseasonably warm weather much of next week.

