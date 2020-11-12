S.D. Supreme Court justices rule Buffalo Chip wasn’t incorporated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The famous motorcycle rally campground isn’t considered an incorporated municipality under the state of South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

After years of trying to establish Buffalo Chip City under state law, a decision released by the high court on Thursday ordered the campground to stop acting as an incorporated municipality.

Justice Janine Kern wrote the unanimous decision the state government had the standing to bring the action.

The South Dakota Supreme Court was divided 4-1, however, on a second question of interpreting the law regarding the requirements for a municipality that were in effect in 2015.

When writing for the majority, Justice Patricia DeVaney said both Buffalo Chip has 100 residents and 30 registered voters, meeting a state requirement to consider municipality. Yet in 2015, Buffalo Chip didn’t have 100 residents when the incorporation vote happened.

“Under either scenario, a municipality is not allowed to incorporate. A municipality is prohibited from incorporating if it contains less than one hundred residents or if it contains less than thirty voters,” Justice DeVaney wrote.

In 2016, the legislature increased voter requirements to 45 in an amendment. DeVaney said this was likely in response to this very grammatical debate that arose in conjunction with the litigation here."

In dissent, Chief Justice David Gilbertson said this case was misinterpreted.

“Today the majority fails to give heed to our long-honored canons of statutory interpretation. It is untethered without a thread of case law to support it,” Gilbertson wrote.

