Advertisement

Rapid City high school athletes sign letters of intent for college teams

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.(Source: NCAA)
By Padraic Duffy
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday was one of the NCAA’s national signing days. As is usually the case, several local athletes made their official decisions about where they would continue their athletic careers.

Rapid City Central State Wrestling champion Cael Larson, who captured the 120-pound Class A state title as a senior after finishing as state runner-up two other times, was one of three Cobblers to sign on the dotted line today. Larson will head to Aberdeen, where he hopes to crack Rocky Burkett’s lineup sooner rather than later.

“It ultimately came down to what made me feel like I was at home and I knew a bunch of the guys that are on the team for quite some time, and I’ve had a really good connection with the team and a really good connection with the assistant coach Zeke (Andrade)," Larson said. "I’ve known him since I was in fourth grade at SDSU camps where he wrestled, so that was the place and where I thought I could strive to be the best.”

Northern State went 9-8 in duals last year before the NCAA Division II national championships were canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In other signings from Rapid City, two of Larson’s fellow Cobblers will play collegiate soccer as Madison Sullivan will play for the University of South Dakota women’s team. In contrast, Delaney Kost will play at Augustana.

Over at Rapid City Stevens, Brandon Drumm inked to play college lacrosse at Mars Hill in North Carolina, while Cassidy Teeslink will compete in the triathlon at Black Hills State.

Over at St. Thomas More, all-state basketball player Haleigh Timmer made it official as she signed on to play hoops for Aaron Johnston at South Dakota State.

As we reported last week, Rapid City Christian setter Riley Freeland is headed to Dordt to play volleyball in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blacklite District: "Falling" surges on multiple platforms
Blacklite District’s music surges on multiple platforms
The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
Twitter blocks South Dakota Republican Party
The Rapid City Police Department is looking at hiring.
Noem recruits out-of-state law enforcement to work in S.D.

Latest News

Christian won in straight sets.
Rapid City Christian beats Redfield in SoDak 16
Take advantage of the Black Hills and try the sport of Bouldering.
Bouldering climbs in popularity in Black Hills
$700,000. That’s the amount embezzled by the Rush’s former bookkeeper. An amount that could...
Rapid City Rush rebuilds reputation after sentencing of former bookkeeper
Colorado Mesa beat Black Hills State 56 to 7.
Black Hills State losses home opener