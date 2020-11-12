Rapid City high school athletes sign letters of intent for college teams

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday was one of the NCAA’s national signing days. As is usually the case, several local athletes made their official decisions about where they would continue their athletic careers.

Rapid City Central State Wrestling champion Cael Larson, who captured the 120-pound Class A state title as a senior after finishing as state runner-up two other times, was one of three Cobblers to sign on the dotted line today. Larson will head to Aberdeen, where he hopes to crack Rocky Burkett’s lineup sooner rather than later.

“It ultimately came down to what made me feel like I was at home and I knew a bunch of the guys that are on the team for quite some time, and I’ve had a really good connection with the team and a really good connection with the assistant coach Zeke (Andrade)," Larson said. "I’ve known him since I was in fourth grade at SDSU camps where he wrestled, so that was the place and where I thought I could strive to be the best.”

Northern State went 9-8 in duals last year before the NCAA Division II national championships were canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In other signings from Rapid City, two of Larson’s fellow Cobblers will play collegiate soccer as Madison Sullivan will play for the University of South Dakota women’s team. In contrast, Delaney Kost will play at Augustana.

Over at Rapid City Stevens, Brandon Drumm inked to play college lacrosse at Mars Hill in North Carolina, while Cassidy Teeslink will compete in the triathlon at Black Hills State.

Over at St. Thomas More, all-state basketball player Haleigh Timmer made it official as she signed on to play hoops for Aaron Johnston at South Dakota State.

As we reported last week, Rapid City Christian setter Riley Freeland is headed to Dordt to play volleyball in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.