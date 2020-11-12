Advertisement

More than new 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

South Dakota health officials reported the state's highest one-day total for new cases on...
South Dakota health officials reported the state’s highest one-day total for new cases on Thursday.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota health officials reported the state’s highest one-day total for new cases on Thursday.

The Department of Health reported 2,019 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total known cases to 60,716. The previous single-day high of new cases was 1,559 on Oct. 30.

Active cases rose by 1,261 to 18,722. Based on the state’s latest numbers, one in 47 people in the state has an active COVID-19 case, while roughly one in 15 people have been infected at some point during the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported Thursday. The state’s total coronavirus deaths remained at 567.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by eight to 543. Health officials say COVID-19 patients occupy roughly 20% of the state’s hospital beds and 30% of the state’s ICU beds. About 34% of both hospital and ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 21% Thursday, with a 14 day rolling average of 20%.

County rundown for Thursday:

In Pennington County, 2,078 of 6,519 people (+344) are contagious or 31.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.4%.

For people in Meade County, 331 of 1,315 people (+44) are contagious or 23.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.3%.

In Lawrence County, 548 of 1,392 people (+60) are contagious or 36.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.1%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 531 of 1,331 (+30) people are contagious or 40% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.8%.

In Custer County, 95 of 413 people (+14) are contagious or 23% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.1%.

In Butte County, 202 of 557 (+22) people are contagious or 36.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.7%.

For people in Fall River County, 75 of 286 (+8) people are contagious or 26.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.1%.

In Jackson County, 60 of 167 people (+2) are contagious or 36% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 29 of 115 (+/-0) people are contagious or 16.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 21.1%.

In Bennett County, 98 of 263 (+4) people are contagious or 37.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.8%.

For people in Ziebach County, 59 of 142 (+8) people are contagious or 41.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.4%.

