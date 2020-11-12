Advertisement

Islamic State group claims attack at Saudi WWI ceremony

This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11, 2020.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia the previous day where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I.

The blast wounded three people.

IS said in a post on one of its online Telegram channels on Thursday that its fighters were able to plant the explosive device at the cemetery for non-Muslims in the city of Jiddah.

It provided no evidence but said the device went off when diplomats from “the Crusader countries” had gathered there.

The British government said one U.K. national suffered minor wounds. A Greek policeman and a Saudi security officer were also wounded.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blacklite District: "Falling" surges on multiple platforms
Blacklite District’s music surges on multiple platforms
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
The Rapid City Police Department is looking at hiring.
Noem recruits out-of-state law enforcement to work in S.D.
The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one
RCPD investigate rollover car crash on Anamosa Street Monday

Latest News

Rep. Mike Conaway reflects on his time in Congress-Edited Interview
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
President Donald Trump's campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski, center, speaks about a court order...
Trump adviser Lewandowski positive for virus
A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
Dead man found by Rapid Creek Thursday morning
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress-Extended Version
The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35...
Police: Rapper Mo3 shot dead on highway in Dallas attack