A Perfect Fall Feel Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be slightly above normal heading into the end of the week which is going to feel more like Fall, rather than Winter. The weak disturbance that moved through yesterday evening dumped nearly 5 inches of snow 4 miles SSW of Hill City and 3 inches 5 miles ENE of Custer. Downtown Rapid City received 1 inch of snow last night. Road conditions are now clearing up after a day full of sunshine and temperatures hovering near freezing. Any remaining snow should be gone by tomorrow evening.

Another weak upper level disturbance is moving SE from the Pacific NW which could bring another round of light snow and rain into western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. With temperatures forecasted to be in the 40s Saturday afternoon, those in the higher elevations of the hills with cooler temperatures could be seeing a mix of rain/snow/ice Saturday. Accumulations at this time are low. Biggest threat from this system heading into the weekend will be the breezy conditions Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday as well.

Temperatures will remain below average Sunday, but a nice warm up begins Monday next week. For now, I have Rapid City and those in the southern plains in the 60s for middle of next week, and could extend that for Tuesday-Friday moving forward. The 6-10 temperatures outlook is showing well above average temperatures for next week, which could put us 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. The 8-14 day temperature outlook heading into Thanksgiving week is showing temperatures slightly above average. However, we are also seeing below average temperatures moving into the NW which could mean another cool down after Thanksgiving. Something to keep an eye on heading into next week.

The average temperature for this time of year is 48 degrees.

