Whole Foods offers ‘Turkey Insurance’ this Thanksgiving

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging Americans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, more people may be hosting their own small Thanksgiving and cooking their own turkey this year.

Since turkey can be tricky, national grocery chain Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive Insurance to offer their first-ever “Turkey Insurance.”

If you have a turkey cooking fail - whether it’s overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or just doesn’t taste right - Whole Foods is offering a $35 gift card as insurance.

To be eligible, shoppers must buy their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between now and Nov. 22.

Beginning Nov. 26 through 3 a.m. the next day, be one of the first 1,000 people to submit a claim on a special website if things don’t go as planned in the kitchen.

The grocer says the plan “allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray.”

“We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation,” the company said.

Around 40 million turkeys are eaten over the Thanksgiving holiday annually, according to the National Turkey Federation.

The group does not expect that figure to change much this year.

To submit a claim, you’ll need your Whole Foods receipt, a picture of your turkey fail and a brief explanation of what went wrong.

