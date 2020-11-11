Western Dakota Tech has mask making kits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -As the COVID pandemic continues in South Dakota, community members can make their own custom masks.

On the campus of Western Dakota Tech, you can pick up a kit to make 20 adult masks free of charge while the school is open.

The kits come with instructions and all material needed to put the masks together and once they are assembled you can donate them to whoever you believe needs them.

‘There were people that hand sewed masks with needle and thread. There was one gentleman who did over 100 of them by hand,’ Stephanie Mayfield, Director West River health Eduction Center, say

Limited supplies are left at WDT to make the masks.

You can also make masks for kids by picking up kits on the 2nd floor of the RCAS administration building.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.