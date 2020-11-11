Advertisement

Western Dakota Tech has mask making kits

Each kit can make 20 adult masks
Masks
Masks(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:52 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -As the COVID pandemic continues in South Dakota, community members can make their own custom masks.

On the campus of Western Dakota Tech, you can pick up a kit to make 20 adult masks free of charge while the school is open.

The kits come with instructions and all material needed to put the masks together and once they are assembled you can donate them to whoever you believe needs them.

‘There were people that hand sewed masks with needle and thread. There was one gentleman who did over 100 of them by hand,’ Stephanie Mayfield, Director West River health Eduction Center, say

Limited supplies are left at WDT to make the masks.

You can also make masks for kids by picking up kits on the 2nd floor of the RCAS administration building.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
RCPD investigate rollover car crash on Anamosa Street Monday
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.
SD health officials report 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Latest News

Helping those in need.
The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is not accepting any new visitors at this time
The council met today to discuss the land deed resolution.
Rapid City council members met Tuesday at the work session to discuss the land deed resolution
A project is in the works for new homes.
As more people move to the Black Hills, more homes are going up
Journey Museum adds new tour options
Statewide humanities organization awards $400K in COVID-19 relief to cultural organizations