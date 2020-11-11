Advertisement

Trump campaign sues to block Pennsylvania election result

By Aaron Dickens
Nov. 10, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lawsuits challenging mail-in ballots have been filed in Pennsylvania and Republican Attorneys General from 10 states, including Jason Ravnsborg from South Dakota, are now getting involved.

The Attorneys General has filed what’s called an amicus brief in Supreme Court, supporting two lawsuits in Pennsylvania.

Their goal is to bring additional information to the Court’s attention.

The lawsuits challenge a court ruling that allowed mail-in ballots to be received three days after Election Day.

The Republicans also allege many of the ballots did not have postmarks, so there is no way to prove when voters mailed them.

President Trump has also filed lawsuits in several states claiming voter fraud.

