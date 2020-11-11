Thune, McConnell discuss next steps for GOP

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High-ranking Senate Republicans met Wednesday to discuss what’s next, now that the election is over.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Whip John Thune weighed in on the next steps moving forward.

McConnell said the country does not need a multi-trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package, he wants specific and targeted aid for Americans.

Thune is looking forward to a pro-jobs and pro-growth agenda for the upcoming congress.

“That we can get good things done, that we can deal with the on-going crisis in front of us with respect to the pandemic, before the end of the year, fund the government, hopefully get a defense authorization bill done, and then tee some things up to get to work next year for the American people,” said Thune.

Thune was recently re-elected to serve as the Senate Majority Whip by his Republican colleague.

The whip is the assistant majority leader, making Thune the second-highest ranking Senate Republican behind McConnell.

The 117th Congress is scheduled to convene in Washington D.C. on January 3, 2021.

