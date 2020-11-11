Advertisement

Thune, McConnell discuss next steps for GOP

McConnell and Thune are the two highest-ranking Republicans in the Senate
FILE - In tis June 21, 2016, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky.,...
FILE - In tis June 21, 2016, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., accompanied by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, listen to a question during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (KJCT)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High-ranking Senate Republicans met Wednesday to discuss what’s next, now that the election is over.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Whip John Thune weighed in on the next steps moving forward.

McConnell said the country does not need a multi-trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package, he wants specific and targeted aid for Americans.

Thune is looking forward to a pro-jobs and pro-growth agenda for the upcoming congress.

“That we can get good things done, that we can deal with the on-going crisis in front of us with respect to the pandemic, before the end of the year, fund the government, hopefully get a defense authorization bill done, and then tee some things up to get to work next year for the American people,” said Thune.

Thune was recently re-elected to serve as the Senate Majority Whip by his Republican colleague.

The whip is the assistant majority leader, making Thune the second-highest ranking Senate Republican behind McConnell.

The 117th Congress is scheduled to convene in Washington D.C. on January 3, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
RCPD investigate rollover car crash on Anamosa Street Monday
There are currently 81 children in South Dakota’s foster care system who are legally available...
South Dakota DSS puts out call for foster parents
Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night

Latest News

South Dakota spends 20 cents per capita on gambling treatment services, a little more than half...
Treatment centers anticipate growing gambling addiction issue in South Dakota
An unknown vandal spray-painted both a garage and city-owned trash can with profanity about...
Politically-motivated vandalism hits the Black Hills
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity
Kevin Killer shares what he is looking to accomplish as the new president.
Kevin Killer projected to be new president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe