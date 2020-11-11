Advertisement

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is not accepting any new visitors at this time

Helping those in need.
Helping those in need.
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is not accepting any new visitors due to an influx of COVID-19 cases among staff. They have also closed their public soup kitchen but say they are still feeding their current guests.

The executive director, Lysa Allison, says some guests have contracted COVID-19, but they were able to place most of them out with family so they can heal and recover.

She says that the biggest issue they’re facing right now is a staff shortage, as they are trying to keep the facility staffed twenty-four seven.

She also said it’s important to not completely close the mission.

“We’re an essential business, and we have homeless people that really have nowhere else to go. The one’s that we’ve been able to place with family we’ve been able to place, and a lot of them just don’t have other family or other resources to use to go house. So I can’t go put 100 homeless people out on the street. That’s just something we refuse to do. So that’s why we have to stay open, and we’re just kind of joking schedules around,” says Allison.

Allison says she’s hoping the mission is operating at a hundred percent within three weeks.

