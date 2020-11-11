Advertisement

Sen. Rounds: Trump has ‘every right’ to challenge election results

By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona are among the states where President Donald Trump is contesting election results.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says he has not seen evidence of election fraud, but he’s aware of the accusations. And he believes Republicans are following the Rule of Law and stressed that the process takes time.

He says President Trump has the opportunity to share evidence of election fraud, but ultimately the courts will make the determination.

Sen. Rounds added that Republicans will allow the president to follow through with the courts to ensure he’s been protected.

“We’re still waiting, and we still expect that President Trump will continue as long as he believes there’s a problem with the election to follow his legal recourse, which he has every right to do and which he owes his followers," Sen. Rounds said. "But in the meantime, most of us have been focusing on Georgia, and right now, we absolutely have to have Georgia in our win column.”

Regarding the transition, Rounds believes Biden and Trump will work everything out.

