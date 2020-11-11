Advertisement

Seasonable Veterans Day, but a Snow Shower Can’t be Ruled Out

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be a seasonable November day with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few isolated snow showers will be possible this morning and again tonight as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. A cold front will bring increasing winds this afternoon, and somewhat cooler air back to the area tonight and Thursday.

Friday will be much milder, and we will begin a lengthy period of warmer than normal and drier than normal weather this weekend through next week.

