Rapid City celebrates Veterans Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City has a rich military history and tradition.

The city has been the home base for the South Dakota National Guard since World War I. For 78 years, Ellsworth Air Force Base has served a key role in national defense nearby.

“We as citizens of Rapid City salute the men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States of America and the families who have served alongside them and affirm our sacred duty as citizens to express our enduring gratitude, both in word and in action, for their service,” In a proclamation from Rapid City read.

Rapid City’s usual Veterans Day parade and luncheon was canceled due to the pandemic this year. However, local officials with VFW Post 1273 are planning a brief observance Wednesday to commemorate Veterans Day. The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at the Veterans Memorial in Memorial Park Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“The decision to cancel this year’s parade and luncheon was a difficult one,” said Post 1273 Commander Wayne Swier. "With COVID, many organizations are not able to participate this year. With the continued impacts of COVID on our community, and with concerns for the health and safety of our veterans, family members and volunteers - many of them in the COVID-vulnerable population -- we felt it was the proper course of action to take.

The event will include the VFW Honor Guard posting colors, providing a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps, as well as comments from Commander Swier and a proclamation from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, allied nations and Germany entered into an armistice, which temporarily halted hostilities in World War I, the war to end all wars.

In the past, Nov. 11 has been called Armistice Day, after the signing of the 1919 Treaty of Versailles. The purpose of the day was to “reflect with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the service of their country."

More than 37.6 million people served in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Today men and women continue to serve in the Global War on Terror.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.