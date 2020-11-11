Prairie Berry Winery’s igloos will keep you warm while enjoying a cold one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Prairie Berry Winery and Miner Brewing Company created a way for people to enjoy cool drinks while staying insulated from the cool temps.

The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers enjoy the beauty of a Black Hills snowfall and a glass of their favorite fermented drink, while still staying toasty.

Prairie Berry staff wanted to bring the igloo concept to the Black Hills for a few years, but COVID and social distancing helped push the idea into existence.

Without the traditional ice to keep the igloo insulated, the brand and marketing manager says the plastic covering isn’t just to see the outside world, it also keeps people warm.

“There’s definitely the greenhouse effect," said Shanna Hockert, Prairie Berry’s brand, and marketing manager. "We have so many awesome sunny days here and so the sun reflecting, of course, keeps them warm, and then each of them does have a small heater that will definitely keep the temperature inside roughly 30 degrees warmer than it is outside.”

The winery posted the new addition to their social media last Friday and has since seen a lot of interest from customers.

While avoiding the chilly wind, one visitor said when he saw the igloos on Instagram and thought they’d be fun to try.

“It’s just a way to stay socially distanced and literally in your own bubble especially with the pandemic still going on. It’s just a unique idea and unique opportunity," said John Eining, an igloo enjoyer.

The igloos seat six people and cost $20 for an hour and a half of warmth.

