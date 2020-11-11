Advertisement

Found ‘murder hornet’ nest had ability to produce 200 queens

By KIRO Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE, Wash. (KIRO) - The first “murder hornet” nest that was found and destroyed in the U.S. had the ability to produce 200 queens, scientists say.

“It really seems like we got there just in the nick of time,” said Sven-Erik Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington Department of Agriculture.

Researchers cut the Asian Giant Hornet’s nest out of tree and took the section back to cold storage. There, they pumped it full of carbon dioxide, which made it too cold for hornets to fly, as they opened the nest up.

They used chopsticks to pick through and found 76 queens alive inside.

“Everything we found (was) alive inside the nest, which would make sense had it likely emerged between the time we did the eradication and the time we did our examination,” Spichiger said.

The nest had the ability to produce about 200 queens. About 108 of them were still in their cells in the nest. The other 76, plus three found when they took down the tree, were put on ice to study.

If they had not found and eradicated the nest when they did, they’d be looking at the possibility of 200 more nests.

Researchers think there are at least three nests in the county, and they will keep trying to find them.

“There’s no way for us to ever be certain whether or not we got them all,” Spichiger said.

However, as it gets colder, it’s harder for the hornets to fly around.

“Should there be an active beehive attack, our chances are good of finding more. As people start going out hunting, they may stumble into one and let us know about it,” Spichiger said.

The hornets were first detected in the U.S. in December. It’s unknown how they got to the U.S. from Asia.

Scientists are worried about what they could do to the honeybee population. A few murder hornets can kill tens of thousand of honeybees in a hive in a few hours.

Copyright 2020 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Missing, endangered SC family could be in South Dakota, authorities say
RCPD investigate rollover car crash on Anamosa Street Monday
There are currently 81 children in South Dakota’s foster care system who are legally available...
South Dakota DSS puts out call for foster parents
Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck

Latest News

In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic...
Hurricanes stay stronger longer after landfall than in past
A yacht hit a bridge in Matlacha, Fla., on Wednesday after coming loose from its moorings in...
Eta: Boats break loose in Matlacha, Fla.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
Eta regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday before weakening again to a...
Eta weakens to a tropical storm as Florida prepares for hit
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency,...
UN agency: Iran uranium stockpile still violates atomic deal