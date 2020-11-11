Black Hills residents give their opinions on COVID-19 vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this week, Pfizer announced its COVID vaccine is close to 100% effective. But, like with other COVID issues, people have strong opinions when it comes to the newly developed drug.

Monday, Pfizer and Biontech announced they may have a COVID 19 vaccine.

In a release, they claim their vaccine is about 90% effective. That’s out of more than 43,000 participants in their study. The company went on to say they expect to produce 50 Million doses this year and 1.3 Billion doses next year.

People could receive the COVID vaccine by the end of the year, but the quick turnaround of a vaccine has some concerned.

“The fact that it does take a while to make things official and make things safe, that’s why I’m a little bit suspicious about it," said Kai, a Black Hills resident.

“If it takes a couple years for it to even be effective then how could you have possibly made it effective in just a couple of months," said Felicia, a Black Hills resident.

For the most part, it seems people won’t be flocking to the doctor for the vaccine.

“I trust this administration and the work that they’ve put into it so I wouldn’t say that I don’t trust it but I am not a fan of vaccines, to each their own. I understand people trust them and like them but I personally won’t be taking it,” said Blaine, a Black Hills resident.

“I don’t know, vaccines they just, I don’t really trust a lot of things they put into it, you don’t really know," said Felicia. "I mean they say this is what they put in it, but you never really know what they’re putting in your arm and I’d just prefer not to.”

Kai said despite her suspicions, she’ll consider getting the vaccine when it comes out.

“I’d have to definitely look more into it but it could definitely be something that I could consider getting just because I don’t want to get my grandparents sick during Christmas or Thanksgiving," said Kai.

According to Pfizer, clinical trials will continue and the participants will be monitored for about two more years.

